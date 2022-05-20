Analyzing VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum 0 1 4 0 2.80

Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $188.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.73%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oasis Petroleum pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VOC Energy Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.30 million 13.03 $8.67 million N/A N/A Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 1.73 $319.60 million $41.49 3.35

Oasis Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 92.21% 75.78% 75.78% Oasis Petroleum 42.10% 32.41% 12.94%

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Oasis Petroleum on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of approximately 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties; and approximately 5.4 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

