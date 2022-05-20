Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Down 8.9%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.66 and last traded at $34.76. 15,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 723,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $727,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Andersons by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
