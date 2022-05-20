Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Down 8.9%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.66 and last traded at $34.76. 15,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 723,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $727,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Andersons by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

