Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Reaches $117.25 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $117.25 million and $1.04 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.29 or 0.00021530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,128.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.12 or 0.07444675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00509287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,946.22 or 1.77793697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

