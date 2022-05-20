apM Coin (APM) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

apM Coin (APM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $626,522.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

