Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

