Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

