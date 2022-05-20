Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 249,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 163,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

