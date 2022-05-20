Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 9.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.40. 5,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 286,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

