Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 9.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.40. 5,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 286,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
