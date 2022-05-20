ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 43,649 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 185.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Quipt Home Medical worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QIPT. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock remained flat at $$4.41 during trading on Friday. 22,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $148.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

