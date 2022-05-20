ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 40,000 Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Orbital Energy Group worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 71.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orbital Energy Group by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 227,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 159,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:OEG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 796,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,309. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Orbital Energy Group ( NASDAQ:OEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter.

Orbital Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.