ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,197 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.66. 8,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $75.03 million, a P/E ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.02. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

