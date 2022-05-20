ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,268. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

