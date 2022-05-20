ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 19,799 Shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nemaura Medical were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRD. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the third quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 200.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6,528.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nemaura Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NMRD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.15. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

