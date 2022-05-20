ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 82,146 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82,146 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $7,354,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.03. 6,932,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,446. The company has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average is $212.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

