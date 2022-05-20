Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Lowered to $159.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $187.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $152.45. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $191.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

