Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.43.

ATRA stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $296,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,367,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 226,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 812.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 163,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 145,647 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

