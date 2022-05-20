ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $119,982.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00234243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017098 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001987 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003103 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

