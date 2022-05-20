Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives $22.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Atos stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 11,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Atos has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

