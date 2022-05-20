AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) PT Lowered to €25.00 at UBS Group

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €27.20 ($28.33) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATOGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €12.50 ($13.02) to €11.60 ($12.08) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AUTO1 Group from €41.00 ($42.71) to €32.00 ($33.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTC ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. AUTO1 Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

