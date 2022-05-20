Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $216.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.99. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

