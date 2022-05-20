Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.97). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($2.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

