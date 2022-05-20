B. Riley Lowers Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target to $9.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

AHT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,367,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

