B. Riley Lowers Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target to $9.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
AHT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of AHT stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,367,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
