B. Riley Trims Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Applied Materials stock opened at $110.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

