Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

BKHYY opened at $45.99 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

