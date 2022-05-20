Bank of America Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

NYSE WMT opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $327.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

