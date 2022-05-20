Barclays Reiterates $200.00 Price Target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.17.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.37 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the first quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 670,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,343,000 after purchasing an additional 152,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $4,832,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 35,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 173,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.