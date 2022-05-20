Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) were down 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 114,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 51,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$35.70 million and a PE ratio of -18.82.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

