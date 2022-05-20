Beacon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,403.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $527,365.67 and $10,403.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00074008 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000212 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

