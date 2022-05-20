Bean Cash (BITB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $155.00

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $180,087.33 and $155.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,736,977,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.