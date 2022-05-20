Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,807,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 438,948 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,695,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $472.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

