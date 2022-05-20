Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.03. 349,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,662. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

