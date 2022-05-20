BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Michelle Hinchliffe Buys 769 Shares

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Hinchliffe purchased 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$45.48 ($31.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,974.12 ($24,457.43).
Michelle Hinchliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Michelle Hinchliffe purchased 7,739 shares of BHP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$47.47 ($33.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$367,370.33 ($256,902.33).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
