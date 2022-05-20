Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.84 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $187.83 or 0.00650606 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $2.84 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,869.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00168079 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00016039 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,068,450 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

