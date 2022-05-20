Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Reaches $142.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $142.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00005901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00368423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00062333 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00068927 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 250.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

