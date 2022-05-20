BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Raised by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $600.44. 1,198,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,267. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $687.44 and a 200 day moving average of $795.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.58 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.