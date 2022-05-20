BMO Capital Markets Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 125,244 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.