BMO Capital Markets Increases Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.79.

TSE CMG traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,598. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$5.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.87 million and a P/E ratio of 22.77.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

