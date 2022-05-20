Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% yr/yr to $8.78-9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.70.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 65,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

