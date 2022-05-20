British Land Company Plc (BLND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.60 on July 29th

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 527.20 ($6.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 514.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 522.29. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.43.
In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,144.87). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($12,484.65). Insiders have bought 1,633 shares of company stock valued at $868,394 in the last 90 days.
About British Land (Get Rating)
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
