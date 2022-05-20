British Land Company Plc (BLND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.60 on July 29th

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 527.20 ($6.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 514.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 522.29. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.43.

Get British Land alerts:

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,144.87). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($12,484.65). Insiders have bought 1,633 shares of company stock valued at $868,394 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.01) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.86) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 529.29 ($6.52).

About British Land (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.