Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $672.48 Average PT from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $672.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.19. 4,025,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,648. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $449.34 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $592.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

