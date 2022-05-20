Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after buying an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after buying an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,692. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

