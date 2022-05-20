Brokerages Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.27). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUV. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arcimoto by 389.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the third quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the third quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.54. 515,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $137.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.