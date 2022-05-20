Brokerages Expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Post $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. ONEOK reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2,378.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in ONEOK by 90.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

