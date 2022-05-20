Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $41.75

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 60,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,612. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $90,975,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 51.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 257.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

