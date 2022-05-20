Brokerages Set Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT at $10.06

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,576,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

