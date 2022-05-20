Brokerages Set Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Price Target at GBX 2,270

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,270 ($27.98).

RAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.12) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($31.99) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.75) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,420 ($29.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Shares of RAT stock remained flat at $GBX 2,045 ($25.21) during midday trading on Friday. 71,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,391. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,230 ($27.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,997.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,914.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 54 ($0.67) dividend. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Iain Cummings bought 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($24.77) per share, with a total value of £662.97 ($817.27).

About Rathbones Group (Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.