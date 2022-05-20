Brokerages Set Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Price Target at $215.00

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIOVF shares. Barclays increased their price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS BIOVF remained flat at $$20.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.