Brokerages Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) PT at $13.00

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

NYSE VVNT opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 448,222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

