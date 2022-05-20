Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT at $192.10

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSPOF. Raymond James cut their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.93. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.11. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.