Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0001 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $11,305.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00589221 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.